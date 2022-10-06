Join Finland Talks: Life Changing Finnish Design

The Embassy of Finland invites all interested attendees to join the Finland Talks “Life Changing Finnish Design: How Finland Influenced Me as a Designer?” on 12 October 2022 from 3.00 PM to 3:45 PM (BKK Time).

The talk will feature Founder and Chief designer of Huippu Design, Pumate Techabanjerd.

Pumate studied for a Master of Textile Art degree at Aalto (TaiK) University in Finland between 2008-2010.

His company, “Huippu Design” is an interior design firm based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Please register here to join the talk.