Join Finland Talks: Life Changing Finnish Design

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Embassy of Finland invites all interested attendees to join the Finland Talks “Life Changing Finnish Design: How Finland Influenced Me as a Designer?” on 12 October 2022 from 3.00 PM to 3:45 PM (BKK Time).

The talk will feature Founder and Chief designer of Huippu Design, Pumate Techabanjerd.

Pumate studied for a Master of Textile Art degree at Aalto (TaiK) University in Finland between 2008-2010.

His company, “Huippu Design” is an interior design firm based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Please register here to join the talk.

