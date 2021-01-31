Danish Prime Minister leads new global commission

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be the honorary patron of the new high-level global commission entitled ‘Our Inclusive Energy Future: The Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions’.

The commission will work on examining the social and economic impacts of the shift to cleaner energy technologies and the commission members include, amongst others, Rocío Nahle García, Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The commission will look into ways to ensure people are active participants in the clean energy transition around the world and collectively involved in the process of decision-making and through individual actions and behaviors. The commission will provide key recommendations based on its work ahead of COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled from 1 to 12 November 2021.

The new initiative is convened by Dr. Fatih Birol, the International Energy Agency’s Executive Director, and will be chaired by Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s Minister of Climate, Energy, and Utilities. The commission’s members also include Prime Minister Mark Phillips of Guyana; Teresa Ribera, Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition of Spain; Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources of Canada; Arifin Tasrif, Secretary of Energy of Mexico; and Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Senegal.

Read the full article here