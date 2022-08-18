Danish politicians plan Taiwan delegation in the autumn

Politicians from six Danish political parties in the Danish Parliament have told Danish news media Politiken that they are ready to arrange a delegation of members of the Danish Parliament to visit Taiwan once the upcoming Danish general elections are over.

The spokesman regarding foreign policy for the liberal party “Venstre”, Mr. Michael Astrup Jensen says to Politiken that the delegation will be arranged via the Danish Parliamentarians’ Taiwan Association, a friendship association which he himself is the chairman of.

“What Taiwan needs now is our full support. We need to stand by that – of course Taiwan should not be isolated as China wants it to be. They should not get away with that,” he says to the newspaper.

Only the Danish Socialist Peoples Party rejects the idea of participating in a delegation to Taiwan.

“The situation is so sensitive right now that Denmark should not fan the flames by sending representatives to Taiwan,” says Karsten Hoenge from the SF – Socialist Peoples Party.

His point is countered by the rightwing Danish Peoples Party which points out that Denmark should not give into pressure.

Politiken has asked the Chinese Ambassador to Denmark to comment on the plans. He responded in an email saying:

“Denmark has made it very clear that it respects the one-China policy. We hope that this obligation will be fulfilled,” writes Ambassador Feng Tie.

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofoed says to the paper that the government has no intention of interfering in where members of the parliament may wan to travel. “This also includes Taiwan,” he adds.