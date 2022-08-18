Attend 7th Joint Economic Briefing in the Philippines

NordCham Philippines is to host the 7th Joint Economic Briefing on 22 August 2022 at Makati Diamond Residences Makati City, Philippines from 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM.

The discussion topics include the current state of the Philippine economy and the legislative development for foreign businesses in the country through discussions with the country’s foremost economists.

Please note that there is a participation fee and registration must be completed by 19 August 2022, 5:00 PM.

For more information, please visit here.