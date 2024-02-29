New report on the Nordics’ relation to Taiwan

A new report by the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) concludes the Nordic governments have in recent times adopted a more cautious approach towards the One China principle in response to Beijing’s assertiveness on the issue.

According to the report, the Nordic governments are struggling to find a balance between increasing calls to support Taiwan in recent years and not wanting to violate the One China principle, which is a core interest of China.

The report compares the five Nordic countries, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, and concludes that Iceland and Norway are leading more “isolationist” politics and have virtually no direct channels of institutionalized bilateral contact. Denmark, Finland and Sweden on the other hand have trade offices in Taipei and Taiwanese representative offices in their capitals and therefore they are “commercial pragmatists” in their relation to the conflict.

Swedish members of parliament have especially in Sweden, tried to put Taiwan on their political agenda, but it has had little effect as the Nordic governments continue to ignore Taiwan related questions. The relationship between the Nordics and Taiwan will continue to be fragile until the Nordic governments take a stance on the One China principle, the report concludes.

Source: DIIS