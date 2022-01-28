Denmark and Sweden to send biggest-ever delegation to Beijing 2022

Denmark and Sweden will be sending the biggest ever delegation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Global Times report.

In a statement to the news agency, the Embassy of Denmark in China says that a total of 62 athletes including one athlete from Greenland will compete in ice hockey, curling, speed skating, biathlon, and Alpine skiing.

The Swedish Olympic Committee has so far announced the names of 114 athletes who will compete in the Games and in an interview with Global Times, Sweden’s Ambassador to China Helena Sångeland says that it is the largest team Sweden has ever sent to the Winter Olympic Games.

Moreover, Ambassador Helena Sångeland says that having visited several venues in Beijing, its suburban Yanqing district, and neighboring Zhangjiakou, she thinks the facilities and infrastructure for the Olympics will be very good. She also notes that Swedish companies and expert teams in cooperation with their Chinese colleagues have been actively involved in the construction of the venues and the preparation of the event.

The Ambassador points out that Sweden and China have had close contacts in ice and snow sports cooperation for a long time. “Our athletes have been preparing for many years with special programs, talent programs, which are tailored to their specific needs to be able to reach excellence,” the Ambassador says.

Speaking of the Danish delegation, Mikkel Sansone Øhrgaard, Danish Sports Confederation (DIF) chef de mission for the Danish Olympics delegation to Beijing says, “The Danish athletes have proven that they belong to the sport’s elites with their qualification to the Winter Olympics 2022. All of them are looking forward to the international games with excitement, and we cannot wait to prove ourselves in Beijing.”

According to the statement, Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller continues, “I look very much forward to following the Danish and Greenlandic athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympics and cheering them on; the highest number that we have ever had competing at a Winter Olympics. I am sure they will do very well. I wish all participating athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games the best of luck.”