Finland opens two new Honorary Consulates in the Philippines

Finland has opened two new Honorary Consulates in Cebu and Davao City, the Philippines.

Honorary Consulate of Finland in Cebu has Mr. Franco Soberano as the new Honorary Consul while Mr. Antonio S. Peralta is the new Honorary Consul at the Finnish Honorary Consulate in Davao City.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Manila website:

“The honorary consulates augment Finland’s network of diplomatic missions, made up of embassies, consulate generals, consulates and other liaison offices. An honorary consulate is headed by an honorary consul. Honorary consuls are private individuals who take care of their tasks on a part-time basis without remuneration.

Within the scope of a specific geographical area, an honorary consul monitors the rights of Finns and foreigners permanently residing in Finland. He or she provides advice and guidance for distressed Finnish citizens and foreigners permanently residing in Finland who are temporarily abroad, assisting them in their contacts with local authorities or the nearest Finnish embassy or consulate…”

Learn more here: https://finlandabroad.fi/web/phl/honorary-consulates