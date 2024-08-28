Danish tax authorities still trying to recover more than two billion kr. as Dutch billionaire now gets sued

More than nine years after the discovery of one of Denmark’s largest tax scandals, legal proceedings against the alleged fraudsters are ongoing. DR Nyheder reports that Dutch billionaire Frank Vogel is now being sued by Danish tax authorities. He is accused of masterminding a dividend fraud amounting to 95 million kroner.

Vogel is one of many involved in the case. Danish authorities are attempting to recover 12.7 billion kroner. They believe this amount was fraudulently taken between 2012 and 2015. Lawsuits are currently taking place around the world, with billions of kroner at stake.

In Malaysia, Danish tax authorities are still seeking to recover over two billion kroner in a civil case against Mankash Jain. Jain is accused of embezzling a double-digit million sum between 2013 and 2015 and assisting the alleged ringleader, Sanjay Shah, in expanding the fraud network to Southeast Asia. A YouTube video shows Jain’s opulent lifestyle, including his lavish 40th birthday party in Dubai in February 2016. The case in Malaysia is expected to continue into next year.

In Dubai, the case against Sanjay Shah and Usha Shah has concluded. Last May, they were ordered to repay approximately nine billion kroner to the tax authorities. Shah’s assets in Dubai are estimated at around 100 million kroner. According to Berlingske, Shah is now on Denmark’s Debt Collection Agency’s debtor list.