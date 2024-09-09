China / Denmark / General news

Denmark approves facial recognition despite Chinese challenges

Denmark’s Parliament has approved the use of facial recognition technology by police. This decision aims to enhance the efficiency of investigating serious crimes. Denmark’s move comes as China, a pioneer in this technology, faces new challenges from criminals using silicone masks to evade detection.

China boasts over 500 million surveillance cameras, the highest per capita in the world. These cameras, combined with facial recognition algorithms and AI, provide extensive monitoring capabilities. However, Chinese criminals have found a way around these systems: hyper-realistic silicone masks.

These masks, available on e-commerce platforms, can cost between a few yuan and 25,000 yuan ($3,400). They come in various styles, including lifelike replicas of celebrities. High-end masks can take up to a month to produce and are designed to deceive facial recognition scanners.

Criminals in China have used these masks effectively. For instance, a burglar in Shanghai used a mask to commit multiple high-value thefts without being identified by surveillance cameras. The police eventually caught him through traditional investigative work, but only after he had already stolen over 100,000 yuan in valuables.

The issue has sparked concerns about the limitations of facial recognition technology. Despite China’s sophisticated surveillance network, criminals find ways to bypass it using these advanced masks. There are calls for stricter controls on mask sales to prevent their misuse.

As Denmark introduces facial recognition, it must address privacy concerns and ensure the technology is used responsibly. Balancing crime prevention with protecting individual rights will be critical as this technology becomes more widespread.

