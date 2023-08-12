Ericsson is being investigated by China and Vietnam

The criminal investigations into telecom giant Ericsson’s suspected bribery transactions in China and Vietnam have been closed in Sweden. Instead, an investigation is now taking place in both affected countries and Swedish authorities are assisting in gathering evidence.

Some USB-keys have been seized from Ericsson, among other things, reports Swedish Radio.

Ericsson states to Sveriges Radio that it cooperates with the prosecutor’s office, but does not want to give further comments as the investigation is ongoing.

Source: aftonbladet.se