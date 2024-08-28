Southeast Asia used as a dumping ground: Two Maersk ships ordered to return

Singapore authorities have intercepted two vessels, Maersk Campton and Maersk Candor, suspected of carrying toxic waste during their transit through Singapore. The cargo, which was en route to Thailand, has now been ordered to be sent back to Albania, where it originated.

The cargo was loaded onto the vessels by Danish shipping giant Maersk, raising concerns about the increasing role of Southeast Asia as a dumping ground for hazardous materials. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has highlighted Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia as top destinations in the region for both legal and illegal waste from countries like the United States, Japan, Britain, and the European Union.

This incident follows a growing trend of illegal waste shipments in the region. Between March and June, Malaysian ports seized hundreds of containers suspected of containing illegal e-waste, with at least 106 containers confirmed to be filled with hazardous electronic waste. These seizures were made after a tip-off from the Basel Action Network, an organization focused on preventing the illegal trade in toxic materials.

The interception of these vessels underscores the ongoing challenges Southeast Asian countries face in combating the illegal waste trade and protecting their environments from hazardous materials.