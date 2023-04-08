EuroCham Vietnam and Bain & Company organize event to discuss future of digital economy

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) and Bain & Company invites you to join a business luncheon on 12 April 2023 at Park Hyatt Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event is the opportunity for participants to discuss the topic Digital Economy 2023 and the findings based on the latest e-Conomy SEA 2022 report by Google, Temasek and Bain.

Speakers at the event include Andrea Campagnoli, founding partner of Bain Vietnam and Florian Hoppe, head of digital practice, APAC, Bain & Company.

Several key highlights on how digital economy sectors are performing across Southeast Asia will be shared, including:

How SEA’s digital economy is on track to grow twice as fast as GDP and could reach up to $1T by 2030

What is in store for SEA’s e-Conomy in 2023 in terms of the key trends across sectors and the investment landscape

What are the priorities for the sector to ensure sustainable growth, particularly across environment and social issues

Due to the limited number of seats, registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and registration in advance is required.

To register, please send an email to Ms. Nhung at [email protected]