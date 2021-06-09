Danish tugboat operator signs ten-year gas contract in the Philippines

The Danish Marine operator Svitzer has signed a ten-year contract with FGEN LNG Corporation, a unit of First Gen Corporation for towage and vessel support services to its LNG terminal in Batangas City, Philippines, media Offshore Energy reports.

Svitzer is a part of the Maersk Group and the company is contracted to provide four new build 75-tonnes bollard pull tug vessels, which will serve the operations of FGEN LNG’s floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) and LNG carriers.

A few months ago, a subsidiary of Norway-based BW Gas was awarded the project’s vessel catering contract. The contract with BW Gas is a five-year contract.

First Gen is aiming at introducing LNG to the Philippines as early as the third quarter next year. The project is developed to accelerate that ability and LNG will serve the natural gas requirements of existing and future gas-fired power plants of third parties and First Gen LNG affiliates.