The comment is a response to the China’s deputy envoy to the UN, Geng Shuang, who last week called for an international probe of the blast, which destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022. He said, that countries should work together to find the perpetrators and to prevent similar occurrences.

The explosion of the pipeline has been investigated by both Sweden, Denmark and Germany, but in February Denmark and Sweden ended further investigations. Sweden concluded, that the case was not under Swedish jurisdiction and Denmark found that there was “deliberate sabotage” of the pipeline, but weren’t able to provide enough evidence for a legal case.

Russia is also investigating the explosion without the cooperation of the other countries. Allegedly, Moscow has sent more than a dozen requests for legal assistance to both Germany, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland and has only received a formal response from Denmark. President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has previously accused Washington to be the perpetrator.

Source: The Press United