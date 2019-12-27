Danish Vestas chosen to enhance wind farm in northern Norway

Vestas has received a 38MW turbine order from the utility Finnmark Kraft for the repowering of Havoygavlen wind farm on the island of Havoy in northern Norway.

Egon Leonhardsen Finnmark Kraft chief executive said: “After many years of operation at Havoygavlen, we look forward to developing a new wind farm, where we use an area that has already been used for wind power for 20 years.

“A good part of the infrastructure can be reused and prepared for 30 new years of green energy production. Vestas has previously shown that they control the Arctic conditions in Finnmark during installation and operation.

“We are therefore very pleased that we are building on the good relationship we have previously developed with Vestas on Hamnefjell, to also apply to the Havoygavlen wind turbines. We look forward to a long and good cooperation.”

Nils de Baar Vestas Northern and Central Europe president said: “This order comes from our valued customer Finnmark Kraft, with whom we have a productive partnership in this challenging region.

“Together, we have developed the most suitable and versatile solution using our 4MW platform.”

“Designed for medium to high wind speeds, the V117-4.2MW typhoon variant is able to withstand extreme weather conditions, while at the same time delivering industry-leading reliability, serviceability and an exceptional energy capture.”

The contract also includes s a 30-year active output management (AOM 5000) service agreement, as well as a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

The order comprises nine V117-4.2MW typhoon variant turbines, with customised design to cope with the site’s average wind speeds that exceeds nine metres a second.

The Vestas turbines will replace 15 Nordex N80-2.5MW turbines and increase the wind farm’s annual energy production.

Delivery is scheduled for the second and third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.