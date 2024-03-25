Danish-Vietnamese ties celebrated at event at Danish school

The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark along with the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organization (DAVIFO) held an event on 20 March 2024 to introduce Vietnam-Denmark relations to teachers and students of Slotshaven High School in Holbaek. The event was held ahead of a school delegation’s fact-finding trip to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi said it was a meaningful event and helped fostering mutual understanding between the younger generations of the two countries. He talked on Vietnams’ socio-economic development and explained what the role of the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark is. Furthermore he reflected on the 50 years of achievements of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Denmark. He said, the Danish youth should explore Vietnam as the country and region has its own beauty and leaves many visitors impressed.

DAVIFO’s President Trine Glue Doan talked on the organisation’s activities which promote mutual understanding between the two countries, which also includes activities for the younger generations. She also shared her own personal experiences and love for Vietnam and its people.

A photo exhibition and short films, which depict Vietnam and its traditional dishes, were also shown at the event.

Source: Vietnamplus.vn