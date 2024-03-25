THAI plans new summer flights to Oslo

Thai Airway International (THAI) revealed its summer plans with a schedule that covers 61 global destinations, including Milan and Oslo. Both cities are new destinations and flights will take off from 1 July 2024.

The new schedule sets an ambitious goal to increase direct flights to Europe and a recovery of the routes to China, which had slowed down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flights will follow the summer schedule between 31 March and 26 October 2024. This includes daily flights to Stockholm, Munich, Copenhagen, Paris, Istanbul and Perth. Flights to Frankfurt and London will fly twice a day due to popular demand.

Source: thethaiger.com