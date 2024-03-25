Business in Asia / Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

THAI plans new summer flights to Oslo

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

Thai Airway International (THAI) revealed its summer plans with a schedule that covers 61 global destinations, including Milan and Oslo. Both cities are new destinations and flights will take off from 1 July 2024.

The new schedule sets an ambitious goal to increase direct flights to Europe and a recovery of the routes to China, which had slowed down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flights will follow the summer schedule between 31 March and 26 October 2024. This includes daily flights to Stockholm, Munich, Copenhagen, Paris, Istanbul and Perth. Flights to Frankfurt and London will fly twice a day due to popular demand.

Source: thethaiger.com

Related posts:

THAI airline plans more flights to Norway and other countries Denmark played an important role in the establishment of Thai Airways International Thai Airways to resume international services to 36 destinations including Denmark and Sweden Thai Airways rebounds with increased passenger numbers, routes

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *