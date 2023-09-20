Denmark and Vietnam becoming greener friends

A decade has passed since Denmark and Vietnam established their comprehensive partnership agreement (CPA) on 19 September 2013 – and it has been good. Looking forward, the two nations are ready to become even ‘greener’ friends.

If you ask Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi, he will say that the cooperation has so far been effective and enjoyable. Respect has been shown, support has been given and the two-way trade revenue has nearly doubled since 2013. The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam share the joy.

“In 2013, we proudly became the first Nordic country to sign a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (CPA) with Vietnam. Our bilateral relationship has grown into a full-fledged partnership encompassing political dialogue, trade and investment, and various sector cooperation” they write in a Facebook post, marking the special day.

“Together, we’ve achieved remarkable milestones within green growth, clean energy, food safety, education, and health, as well as in trade and investment. Since 2010, the Danish export to Vietnam has increased with 185%, while the Danish import from Vietnam has increased with 124%.”

Towards a green future

But there is still plenty of room to keep developing the relationship – to a greener one, Nghi told the Vietnamese News Agency.

Besides maintaining the so far bilateral political and economic succes, the two nations wants to promote eco-friendly growth and development. This could be in terms of green transitioning and renewable energy such as offshore wind power, and supporting industries in that field.

The Danish Embassy describes the future potential between the countries as ‘boundless’ and look forward to continue the partnership. Nghi expresses the same excitement:

“The embassy will exert every effort to serve as a bridge connecting the two countries’ people and businesses, thus contributing to each country’s development and the bilateral comprehensive and strategic relations.”

Source: VNA and Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam