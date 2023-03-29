China / General news / Norway

Norwegian weapon firm says TikTok data center affects its production

Norwegian ammunition manufacturer, Nammo, said that a new TikTok data center has affected its weapon production high-demanded from Ukraine by monopolizing electricity in the region close to its biggest factory.

The chief executive of Nammo, Morten Brandtzæg, shared that the company planned for an expansion of its largest factory in central Norway, but the lack of surplus energy caused by the Chinese firm could slow the process down.

“We are concerned because we see our future growth is challenged by the storage of cat videos,” Morten Brandtzæg, told the Financial Times.

Nammo’s plan appears to have come up against TikTok’s efforts to improve its image in the face of a growing number of bans across the world, according to The Guardian.

