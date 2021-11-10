DCC Hong Kong invites to Christmas Party & 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to join their Christmas Party & 25th Anniversary Celebration on 4 December.

More about the event:

DCC’s annual Christmas Party is back – and this year we will also be celebrating the DCC’s 25th anniversary! Save the date and secure your ticket now – this is a party you don’t want to miss – 4th December 2021!

Join us for a festive evening with traditional Danish Christmas dishes including a free flow of wine, beer, house spirits, soft drinks, and snaps at FINDS Restaurant.

After the Christmas dinner, we will hit the dance floor with a live band at the upstairs Dada Bar + Lounge.

As in previous years, there will be a lucky draw, goodie bags, quiz prizes and “Mandelgaver”

Find more information and sign up here