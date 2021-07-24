DCC Hong Kong invites all Nordic Chamber members to Nordic Lunch

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites all Nordic Chamber members to a Nordic Lunch @FINDS in Tsim Tsa Tsui, Hong Kong on 6 August.

More about the event:

We are happy to invite all members of the Nordic Chambers to a luncheon @FINDS continuing a long-standing networking tradition. It is a great opportunity to socialize, network, and of course enjoy Nordic cuisine. Once you have registered the menu options will be sent to you.

Bring your business card: there will be lucky draws with goodies sponsored by our members. If you have something to sponsor, please send a note to: [email protected]

Note: It is a requirement that all participants are fully vaccinated or are holding a Covid-test max 72 hours old. Seating arrangements will be tables with 4 persons per table. Allocation will be by lucky draw as well unless anything else is requested.

Find more information and sign up here