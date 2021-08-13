Go sailing with the Nordic chambers on their joint Nordic Junk tour in Hong Kong

FinnCham junks are back – and this time together with the other Nordic Chambers. FinnCham has teamed up with NorCham, SwedCham, and DCC Hong Kong and invites you to their Nordic junk tour on 4 September.

More about the event:

Join us on 4 September for a fun-filled day at sea! Our boat will leave at 10:30 from Central Pier 10, and we will return to the same place at about 5:30 pm.

The ticket includes a free flow of drinks (beer, wines, spirits & soft drinks) and the following light lunch from our corporate member Bacon and the Bun:

Bun: choose either Cubano, Grilled chicken or Vegetarian

Pesto pasta salad

Fresh Fruit salad

Limited capacity – first come first served!

Note: It is a requirement that all participants are fully vaccinated.

Menu details:

Cubano: Ham & Cheese on steroids! Premium pork leg ham, Mojo pulled pork, melted cheese, relish, mustard.

Grilled Chicken: Thick layers of grilled chicken breast, thick-cut back bacon, grilled tomato, lettuce, mayo.

Vegetarian: Roasted vegetables (eggplant, bell peppers) and cheese.

