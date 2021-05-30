DCC and SwedCham invite to Oscar Celebration Night with bubbles and the movie ‘Druk’

The Danish director Thomas Vinterberg won his first Academy Award in the best international feature film category for the movie ‘Druk’ (Another Round), an uplifting drama about four teachers who tackle midlife malaise by experimenting with alcohol.

This award calls for a celebration and the DCC is therefore together with SwedCham inviting you to an Oscar Celebration Night with bubbles and a movie in Hong Kong on Friday 4 June.

The event starts with dinner at Shoreditch, Kennedy Town followed by the movie Druk at Golden Scene Movie Theatre, Kennedy Town

Everyone is invited to dress up and impress, and it goes without saying, there will be awards for several nominations:

Ladies Category:

Best Golden Glam Vibe

Best Supporting Golden Glam Vibe

Gents Category:

Best Golden Glam Vibe

Best Supporting Golden Glam Vibe

Corporate Category:

Best Supporting Corporate Member

