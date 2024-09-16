Denmark and Finland close diplomatic offices in China due to Typhoon Bebinca

The Embassy of Denmark in Beijing and the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai have both closed today, September 16, 2024, due to the approaching Typhoon Bebinca. The typhoon is forecasted to bring severe winds and heavy rain to Shanghai, southern Jiangsu, and northern Zhejiang provinces.

Travelers and residents are urged to stay indoors and follow local authorities’ instructions. Danish citizens can contact the Global Watch Center for emergency assistance at +45 3392 1112 or register on the Danskerlisten app. The Consulate General of Finland has also advised avoiding unnecessary travel and staying informed through local updates.