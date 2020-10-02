Denmark helps Myanmar reform labour market

Denmark announced on 28 September 2020 that they are helping Myanmar to meet international business standards and attract trade and investments from Europe through support to the government’s efforts to reform the labour market.

In the video interview, you can hear from the Sector Counsellor, Ms Nanna Sars, how Denmark is providing training for labour officials to promote safe and healthy working conditions and to gain the necessary skills to facilitate tri-party dialogue amongst workers, employers and the government to solve labour disputes.