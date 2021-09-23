Geely Auto Group appoints new Vice President of Global Design 

The Chinese multinational automotive company Geely Auto Group has appointed former Bentley Motors design head, Stefan Sielaff as Vice President of Geely Auto Group’s Global Design, Manila Times reports.

Stefan Sielaff succeeds Peter Horbury and will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden, where he will oversee brands such as Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Geometry, and more. He will also support the development of the premium EV brand, Zeekr.

Peter Horbury will join Group Lotus as Senior Vice President of Design.

Stefan Sielaff brings over 30 years of car design experience to Geely and has previously worked at the design studios of some of the world’s best-known car brands including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen Group, etc.

Stefan Sielaff will, like Peter Horbury, also be liaising with Geely’s global network of design studios, including that in Shanghai, China; Gothenburg, Sweden; Barcelona, Spain; California, USA; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Coventry, England.

Mr. Andy An Conghui, Geely Holding Group’s President and CEO of Zeekr Technology said “We are highly appreciative of Peter Horbury’s contribution and dedication to Geely over the past decade. Peter led one of the most creative global teams in the automotive industry and helped Geely to redefine its brand image globally. At the same time, we also warmly welcome Stefan Sielaff to the Geely family, we believe that his years of design experience will further enhance Geely Auto Group’s portfolio of brands with the ultimate goal of providing the best products to consumers.”