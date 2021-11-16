Denmark and Norway took part in the Remembrance Day ceremony in Myanmar

On 14 November, a delegation from the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar led by Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy, Mr. Anders Karlsen and a delegation from the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon took part in the Remembrance Day ceremony at Rangoon War Cemetery in Myanmar

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honor armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

In a statement, the Embassy of Denmark said, “Denmark honors the ones who have lost their lives defending their freedom and our thoughts are also with those affected by conflict in Myanmar and the many who have lost their lives.”

Following the ceremony, the Norwegian Embassy said, “Our thoughts are also with those affected by conflict in Myanmar & the many who have lost their lives.”