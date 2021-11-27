Danes in the area are invited to meet the Embassy of Denmark in Pattaya on 7 December, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares.

The Embassy of Denmark’s two consuls, Charlotte Lykkegren and Alice Rosengren Skov, will come to Pattaya on Tuesday, December 7, for an informal talk about life in Thailand and what the Embassy can help Danish citizens with.

Also present will be the Danish priest in Thailand, Christa Lund Herum.

The Embassy asks interested participants to register before 2 December at [email protected]