Denmark and Vietnam boost P4G role for global climate action

Visit to Denmark

Last week, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng visited Denmark, bringing an invitation from Vietnam’s Prime Minister for Danish participation in the P4G Summit in Hanoi, scheduled for April 2025. During her visit, Hằng met with Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, Denmark’s Permanent Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. They reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship, which has flourished over 50 years and was significantly strengthened last year with the establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership.

Commitment to sustainability and investment

Denmark expressed confidence in the upcoming summit’s success and highlighted Vietnam’s commitment to adopting a green, sustainable growth model. Hằng emphasized the importance of Danish investment in green and low-emission projects, such as Lego’s expansion in Vietnam. She urged continued support for initiatives in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and climate adaptation. The discussions underscored the urgency of advancing the green transition and environmental protection under the P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030) initiative.

Looking ahead to the P4G summit

With the 2025 P4G Summit on the horizon, Denmark expressed strong belief in Vietnam’s capacity to host a significant event that will advance global climate goals. This summit presents an opportunity for Vietnam to showcase its leadership in sustainable growth. Both nations committed to collaborating closely to ensure the summit’s success and strengthen P4G’s role in driving global climate action.

Source: The Gioi & Viet Nam