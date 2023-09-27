Vietnam to host the Danish initiated P4G in 2025

Vietnam will be the host country of P4G in 2025 – a global initiative by Denmark, which brings together businesses, governments, and organizations to accelerate solutions to both the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

“Congratulations to Viet Nam on becoming the host country of P4G 2025! We look forward to uniting global leaders at the P4G 2025 in Viet Nam to showcase, elevate and advance partnerships that enable country transitions to a net zero future,” the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam writes on LinkedIn.

Right now, the third P4G summit is taking place in Colombia, where Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Đặng Quốc Khánh is attending. During the summit, he had some bilateral meetings with delegates from elsewhere – including the Danish Deputy Minister for Development Cooperation, Dan Jørgensen.

The 2025 summit will be the fourth one so far, and current P4G members are Denmark, Viet Nam, the Netherlands, Kenya, Colombia, South Africa, South Korea, Mexico, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam and Vietnam Net