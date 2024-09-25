China / Finland / General news

Panda duo in Finland going back to China due to rising costs

The pandas arrived in Finland in January 2018 following a joint agreement between China and Finland.

Finland will return two giant pandas, Lumi and Pyry, to China in November, eight years earlier than planned, citing high upkeep costs, according to The Straits Times. The pandas, brought to Ahtari Zoo in 2018 after a 15-year agreement was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit, are set to leave following three years of negotiations.

Ahtari Zoo, which invested €8 million in their facility, faced annual costs of €1.5 million. The zoo struggled financially, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic curbed travel, and in 2023, Finland’s government declined to provide state funding. Rising inflation added further pressure, prompting the early return. The zoo emphasized the decision will not affect Finland’s relations with China.

