Denmark and Vietnam continue healthcare collaboration

The collaboration on healthcare between Denmark and the northern province of Thai Binh in Vietnam will continue, according to both Sophie Løhde Jacobsen, Danish Minister of Health, and Tran Thi Bich Hang, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee.

The collaboration will strengthen already existing efforts of improving the the effectiveness of non-communicable disease prevention and control between Thai Binh and Denmark.

Tran Thi Bich Hang noted that the province applied many modern treatment techniques, which have improved public healthcare. She mentioned the health cooperation programmes on non-communicable diseases between Denmark and Vietnam, that were implemented on a trial basis in Thai Binh, has now entered the second phase and has shown positive results.

Sophie Løhde Jacobsen expressed willingness to continue the partnership and improve the effectiveness of the treatment. She spoke highly of the collaboration programs and said she expected the province’s health system to receive more attention and develop more in the coming time.

Source: vietnamplus.vn