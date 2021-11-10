The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam and Vietnam Social Security (VSS) successfully hosted a webinar on Cost-Effective Management of Diabetes on 6 November.

According to the Embassy of Denmark, more than 300 participated in the virtual event and participants included the Ministry of Health, VSS offices, Health Services, and hospitals in 10 provinces across Vietnam.

The webinar provided participants with updated diabetes treatment guidelines and national reimbursement policy. Participants were also very engaged in the discussion on cost and complication management for diabetic patients, which are two essential factors to be considered for the treatment of diabetes.

The webinar is one of the activities under the MOU between the Danish Embassy and VSS, in support of capacity building for local VSS, the Embassy said.