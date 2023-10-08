Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Denmark and Vietnam jointly hold workshops for training about food safety

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - 1 Comment
Photo taken during a workshop on food safety. Credit: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam Facebook Page.

A 10-day workshop on food safety was successfully held jointly by Denmark and Vietnam under the Danish strategic sector cooperation with Vietnam on Food Safety in the Pork Value Chain.

Workshops about Traceability, Recall and Food Safety Incidents were held across multiple cities of Vietnam including Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

These workshops gave opportunities for Danish experts to share their experience in the fields in order to enhance the knowledge and experience of Vietnamese officials responsible for quality management and food safety.

According to the Danish Embassy in Vietnam Facebook page, valuable insights and productive learning have been facilitated by the Danish Embassy and Danish experts, Tine B. Nielsen and Tanja Ø. Pedersen, from the Danish Veterinary Food Administration (DVFA) with the support from National Authority for Agro-Forestry-Fishery Quality, Processing and Market Development (NAFIQPM).

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam Facebook Page

