Singapore launches new VTLs with Finland and Sweden

Singapore will add new vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) between Singapore, Sweden, and Finland which means that vaccinated travelers can enjoy quarantine-free holidays from 29 November 2021, the government has announced.

According to this statement, VTL travelers will be allowed to present a professionally administered negative ART test before flying to Singapore, and applications for Short Term Visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders from Sweden and Finland will be commencing on 22 November 2021.

Moreover, the government of Singapore will increase the daily quota to 6,000 travelers in total from 29 November. The current daily quota is 4,000 travelers.

At the moment, vaccinated travelers can enjoy quarantine-free travel between Singapore and the following countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Find more information and requirements here