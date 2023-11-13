Denmark together with Novo Nodisk joins hands with Thailand to tackle health issues

The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand in collaboration with the Danish firm Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Limited joined hands with the Diabetes Association of Thailand and Association of Thailand NCD Alliance to tackle health issues among Thais, particularly diabetes and obesity.

A roundtable and a dinner seminar under the theme of “Celebration of 100-Year Danish Contribution to Sustainable Healthcare Globally and Thailand’s Path to Sustainable Diabetes & Obesity Care” was recently held in order to enhance the cooperation between private and public sectors in promoting “Sustainable Healthcare” for better life for all, according to Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard.

Enrico Cañal Bruland, General Manager of Novo Nordisk, and other Thai guests and speakers from different health-related departments joined the event and shared their perspectives on solutions for improving treatments as well as prevention from diabetes and obesity.

Through knowledge exchange, improving innovation and technologies, and strengthening necessary collaborations, Denmark and Thailand are ambitious that they could de-risk the damage of health issues among Thais and make people more aware that investing for your own health is the best investment of all.

