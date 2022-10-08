Denmark and Thailand work together for better health of urban citizens

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok recently organized an event, “Urbanization and Obesity” in collaboration with the Diabetes Association of Thailand and Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd.

The event was attended by the Bangkok governor, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) team as well as many health professionals.

For raising more awareness on health issues like obesity and the fact that living in the city can make people inactive and exercise less, the Danish Ambassador to Thailand, H. E. Jon Thorgarrd shared about the health improvement campaign,“car-ban campaign” Denmark launched in 2012.

“The campaign aims to encourage people to use more public transportation services, walk more and cycle more, especially on designated cycle superhighways. As a result, the number of obesity patients has significantly decreased.”

He suggested that perhaps Thailand could organize similar campaigns to encourage urban citizens to value good health and exercise more.

In addition, Governor Chadchart highlighted that everyone can start having better health “if we make a good plan.”

“As for getting people to exercise more, we have extended the opening hours of three parks, Lumpini, Chatuchak and Benjasiri from 04.30-21.30 hrs. We also have activities in the parks every morning. Moreover, we have improved walk-run paths, extended bicycle lanes and made public transportation seamlessly connected while allowing people to take foldable bicycles on the BTS skytrain. We also promote more people to use bicycles to get around or walk in accordance with our ‘walkable city’ policy.”

Clearly, investing time and energy in creating a good health could be one of the best investments one can do for oneself.

The governor added that there are more projects the the BMA are working on in order to support Bangkokians and their health and wellness.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/pr/2409566/embassy-of-denmark-in-collaboration-with-diabetes-association-of-thailand-and-novo-nordisk-pharma-thailand-organises-urbanization-and-obesity-forum