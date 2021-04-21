Ambassador Thorgaard participated Novo Nordisk Thailand’s annual company meeting

Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard gave a presentation at Novo Nordisk’s Annual Company Meeting where 180 employees of Novo Nordisk Thailand participated.

The presentation highlighted Danish values and how the company’s Danish heritage has been integrated in Novo Nordisk’s work with sustainability, innovation and public and private cooperation.

Mr. John Dawber, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd., announcement at the event “the main goal of Novo Nordisk Thailand is to fight diabetes, obesity and haemophilia.”

According to the Danish embassy’s record, 400 years of Thai-Danish relations have seen numerous examples of Danish companies and organizations in Thailand, which have incorporated the best values and practice from both countries in their company culture and management.