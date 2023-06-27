Denmark in top three while Singapore falls one spot in 2023 global competitiveness index

Singapore shed a spot in the latest world competitiveness ranking published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The IMD’s World Competitiveness Centre revealed that the city-state was placed fourth out of 64 economies in its annual report. This is after it had climbed to third place last year. The republic ranked 5th in 2021 after coming in first in 2019 and 2020.

Denmark, Ireland and Switzerland took the top three places. The rest of the top 10 are the Netherlands, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Sweden, USA, and UAE.

IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, is an annual report and worldwide reference point on the competitiveness of countries. The report uses a combination of surveys, statistical data and trends to benchmark the competitiveness of 64 countries around the world. It analyses and ranks countries according to how they manage their competencies to achieve long-term value creation. In addition to GDP and productivity, it looks into how enterprises cope with political, social and cultural factors.

“A country’s ability to generate prosperity for its people is a key determiner of success. It’s not what China does yet and it’s not what the US even does fully yet,” said Professor Arturo Bris, Director of the WCC.

Denmark’s top position is based on its continuous achievements across all competitiveness factors measured. It remains first in business efficiency and second in infrastructure, while showing slightly improved results in government efficiency, going to fifth from sixth.

Singapore’s decline was due to components within the government efficiency factors, such as competition legislation and adaptability of government policy. Singapore performs well in other indicators including employment, international investment and productivity and efficiency.

Source: economictimes