Denmark celebrates ties with Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael ‘Dan-Dan’ Mellbin highlighted Denmark’s top-notch competence and innovative culture as drivers of support for the Philippines and its development across various fronts. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO via The Manila Times.

The bilateral relationship between Denmark and the Philippines was celebrated during the Denmark Day 2023 celebration held at the Royal Danish Embassy in Manila.

On the occasion, the Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin addressed future implementations expected to cooperate with the Asian country in various sectors, particularly areas of security, economic partnership, and sustainability for the greener future.

Also, he called on all nations, especially the signatories to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to respect and support The Hague Tribunal’s ruling.

The event brought together diplomats, government officials, business leaders and distinguished guests to reflect the recent milestones in the relations of Denmark and the Philippines, according to The Manila Times.

“Still, there is much work to do, challenges to overcome, reforms to implement, and solutions to be found,” said Ambassador Mellbin.

“And in all this, the Danish Embassy is here for you,” he added.

Source: https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/06/27/public-square/denmark-celebrates-ph-relations-reaffirms-solidarity-on-maritime-dispute/1897883

