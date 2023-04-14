Norway expels 15 intelligence officers at Russian Embassy

Norway announced that it expelled fifteen intelligence officers working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo on Thursday, 13 April 2023, and they all would have to “shortly” leave the country.

According to the Bangkok Post, “The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

The officers are believed to have worked for the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR and the military intelligence GRU, reported Verdens Gang (VG) newspaper.

The decision sent Russia to respond, saying that the action “is another extremely unfriendly step…” It vowed that there “will be followed with a response measure,” said Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2549385/norway-expels-15-intel-officers-at-russian-embassy