Denmark progressing in partnership project for green house gas reduction

The embassy of Denmark in Myanmar announced on 13 July 2020 progress regarding Denmark’s partnership with governments worldwide to reduce carbon emission.

The statement said:

“The Danish Energy Agency cooperates bilaterally with emerging and developed economies, assisting the countries in their transition away from polluting greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time maintaining stable economic growth.”

“Since 2012, Denmark has entered into partnerships with 15 countries in Asia, Africa and North and South America. Together the countries represent more than 60 percent of the global CO2 emissions. Denmark represents 0.1 percent of global emissions.”

For more information about our partnerships, please view introduction vdo and read here