Denmark donated medical gowns and masks communities in Yangon

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Danish Embassy, Ms Hanne Carus, handed over 7000 sets of disposable isolation gowns to the community fever clinics in Yangon Region. The gowns will be used for their health staff who are at the frontline of identifying and treating Covid-19 cases in Yangon on 29 May 2020.

Denmark also donated 30,000 masks through local CSO, A Mae Eain, to the venders and day laborers in 7 wet markets in the hardest hit townships in Yangon, including Insein where the majority of Covid-19 cases have been identified.

The gowns and masks were produced by two local garment factories through financial support from Denmark. The goal is to help Myanmar secure local production of remedies to fight Covid-19 while also ensuring continued employment of garment workers who are at risk of losing their jobs because of the global economic downturn.