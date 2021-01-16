Three Cambodians complete Swedish training in gender statistic

On 13 January 2021 the Swedish Head of Development Cooperation, Samuel Hurtig, welcomed three Cambodian participants who successfully completed the International Training Programme on Gender Statistic. The programme was organized by Statistics Sweden, in collaboration with Sida.

The International Training Programme on Gender Statistic contributes to capacity building on gender equality and how statistics on women and men can be compiled, analysed, disseminated and communicated in a manner that makes gender inequalities visible.

Each participant briefly explained about the importance of the course and how they have applied knowledge at their workplaces during the meeting. Samuel Hurtig congratulated the participants and they were awarded certificates of completion.