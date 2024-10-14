China / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Indonesia / International relations / Malaysia / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

Nordic and Asian countries defend UN chief after diplomatic ban

UN Secretary General António Guterres.
Nordic countries and multiple Asian countries have signed a letter of support for UN chief António Guterres after Israel’s persona non grata declaration, effectively barring him from acting as a diplomat in the country.

A total of 104 member states and the African Union have issued a letter supporting UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Among the signatories are Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. This declaration follows Guterres’s criticism of Israeli military actions, which led to a strong backlash from the Israeli government.

The letter expresses solidarity with Guterres and emphasizes the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate conflicts and uphold international law. The signatories condemned Israel’s actions against the UN and highlighted the importance of maintaining open dialogue, even in tense situations.

The letter states, “As member states of the United Nations, we call for respect for the UN’s leadership and its mission. Constructive engagement with the United Nations is vital to overcoming the challenges we face and achieving a peaceful future.”

This collective action presents a significant diplomatic challenge as global powers, particularly from Nordic and Asian nations, unite in support of the UN chief’s efforts to mediate the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Source: The Guardian

