Denmark to host COP28

Denmark is set to host the high-level COP28 meeting in Copenhagen on March 20-21, authorities said this week.

“The Copenhagen Climate Ministerial will gather climate leaders and ministers from around the world to push for a climate action and an ambitious COP28,” read a statement by the Danish Foreign Ministry.

The Copenhagen meeting will be the first since the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, or more commonly known as COP27.

“The current and incoming COP presidencies of Egypt and the UAE are hosting the meeting in the Danish capital together with Denmark,” the statement said.

Dan Jorgensen, the Danish minister for development cooperation and global climate policy, said that Denmark looks forward to hosting the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial together with Egypt and the UAE.

At the last COP27 the international community finally committed to decades-long demands by vulnerable countries seeking compensation for pollution damages.

Climate experts believe that there’s still huge voids in the agreement as it fails to address the payment mechanism and hasn’t set a timeline for the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

The agenda also missed on how to keep the temperature below 1.5C, and how to align global financial flows with climate targets.

