Indonesian island Bali to ban foreigners from renting motorbikes

I Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali, said foreigners will soon be banned from renting motorbikes and scooters on the Indonesian island.

Due to the high number of foreign tourists’ violating traffic rules, he said he will request all motorbike rental shops to ban foreigners from using their services, reported the Thaiger.

“Instead of roaming around with motorbikes, without wearing T-shirts and clothes, with no helmets, violating traffic rules – and even without a license — As tourists, act as tourists, using the vehicles prepared by travel agents,” said Koster.

Kristo, a Finnish tourist shared with the Indonesian news site Detik that, “many foreigners are driving when drunk and don’t wear helmets. It’s dangerous.”

He supported the policy and thought it could help decreasing the traffic accidents.

However, several business owners in Bali are worried about the policy. They said it may negatively affect the island’s tourism.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/regional/indonesia-en/bali-to-ban-foreigners-from-renting-motorbikes