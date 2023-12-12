China may achieve its climate goals ahead of schedule according to a new Danish-Chinese report

China is capable of achieving carbon neutrality in its energy supply ahead of schedule. This is according to a Danish-Chinese report presented at COP28.

The report is named “China Energy Transformation Outlook 2023 (CETO),” and is the result of the collaborative effort between Chinese authorities and Danish experts. The report suggests that China, the world’s largest CO2 emitter, can play a crucial role in global emission reduction.

“Denmark is a pioneer when it comes to building a high share of renewable energy. Wind and solar account for almost 60 percent of total electricity consumption. Denmark’s green experiences are worth learning from for China and the world,” said Xie Zenhua, Chinese Chief Negotiator.

“By sharing these experiences with China, we can contribute to massive CO2 reductions. This will be crucial for all our futures,” Danish Minister, Dan Jørgensen, added.

The findings indicate that China could meet its 2030 and 2060 climate targets earlier than planned through a substantial expansion of renewable energy and efficiency improvements in the entire energy system.

Carbon-neutral before 2055

The report suggests China’s energy supply may become carbon-neutral before 2055 – more than five years ahead of the current 2060 target. Key recommendations include electrifying industrial, transport, and building sectors, alongside increased focus on energy storage and green hydrogen utilization.

“The report shows that accelerating China’s green transformation is realistic without compromising supply security and economic development,” says Dan Jørgensen.

Since President Xi Jinping’s 2020 announcement of China’s goal to be carbon-neutral by 2060, the country has implemented extensive reforms to reduce CO2 emissions across its energy landscape.

The Energy Research Institute, which released CETO, operates under China’s Ministry of Planning, the National Development and Reform Commission. The report is expected to guide Chinese energy authorities in shaping the nation’s energy future.

Source: Energistyrrelsen