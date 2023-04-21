Denmark and China to extend transition ties

A Danish delegation led by Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, are visiting Beijing 20-21 April. The purpose is to deepen cooperation with China within green transition and international climate negotiations.

During the visit, the minister will meet officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, National Energy Administration and the National Development and Reform Commission.

The focus is on how China and Denmark can work together to accelerate a green transition towards COP28.

Since the bilateral energy cooperation was initiated in 2005, China and Denmark have built a wide-ranging government-to-government collaboration. This includes renewable energy, scenario planning, power system flexibility, energy efficiency and district heating.

During Dan Jørgensen’s stay in Beijing, the minister will sign a new MoU between the National Energy Administration and the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities.

The objective of the agreement is to deepen the bilateral cooperation on energy to accelerate China’s green transition.

Source: renews.biz