Are the Nordic nations as green as they claim?

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 until December 12. The conference was set to be a fundamental moment in the global fight against climate change.

The Nordic nations have long exerted influence on sustainability and climate action, extending their impact beyond their borders. Amidst the deliberations in Dubai, the presence of the Scandinavian countries promised to bring environmental experience and innovation to the forefront of the green transition.

Scandinavian countries are renowned for their ambitious environmental benchmarks within their own borders, as well as for actively collaborating with nations globally to share expertise and foster sustainable practices. This collaborative spirit has found a receptive audience in Southeast Asia, where among others Finland has assisted Indonesia in making their future new capital smart and sustainable. Additionally, prominent Thai politicians have visited Denmark to learn about waste reduction strategies and recycling programs etc.

One of the key areas where Scandinavian influence is making a notable impact in Southeast Asia is in renewable energy. The Nordic countries have excelled in harnessing wind, solar, and hydropower to meet their energy needs, and this expertise is increasingly being shared with nations in Southeast Asia. However, questions are slowly emerging about how green the Scandinavian countries truly are?

For instance, Denmark, a global leader in wind energy, has been tearing down more wind turbines in 2023 than they have installed. Despite wind turbines providing a substantial portion of the country’s electricity. Denmark has also had to admit (once again) that it won’t reach its world-famous energy goals for 2025. Moreover, the Danish government continues to postpone imposing CO2 taxation on the agricultural sector, one of the biggest environmental contributors not only in Denmark but worldwide. While installing such regulations would position Denmark as a global green front figure, it remains an unaccomplished goal.

To achieve the UN’s climate goals and keep the temperature increase in check, the average global citizen must emit a maximum of 3 tons of CO2 per year by 2050. Currently, the average global citizen emits 6 tons of CO2, while the average Danish citizen emits a substantial 13 tons per person.

As Scandinavian leaders engage with various Southeast Asian counterparts during COP28, it raises the question of whether the Nordic nations are genuinely as green as they promote themselves to be. If not, a reconsideration of their branding strategy may be in order.